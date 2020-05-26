Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija has revealed a crucial tip for those who want to succeed in life.

According to the billionaire who shared a throwback photo of herself, success is not overnight, you have to start by dreaming big and working towards your goal.

“Dream big. There is nothing seen that wasn’t imagined. There’s no overnight success. You have to start by dreaming big and working towards your goal.

Have a lovely day!” she shared.

Folorunsho Alakija is Nigeria’s richest woman and vice-chairman of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian oil exploration company with a stake in Agbami Oilfield, a prolific offshore asset.

In other news, A Nigerian man on social media identified as Charles Isidi has disclosed why it is a bad idea for anyone to tell people how much they earn.

He stated that in Nigeria, colleagues working in the same place of work will ride the same uber home and discuss every other thing but will not mention how much they are paid.

