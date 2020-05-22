A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share an inspirational story of how he finally bagged a medical degree after 8 applications.

The Nigerian man identified as Seun Oduyale, who schooled in the United States went on to appreciated his mom for believing in him and staying by him despite his past failures.

He disclosed he is now looking forward to the next great chapter in his life.

The excited man shared the good news with photos of himself in a graduation gown, he captioned it;

“Send one to Johns Hopkins,” she said. “You never know what God is capable of.” 8 med school apps, 1 acceptance, and $300k later, I get to celebrate the sacrifices of many who have walked with me to this point. This one’s for you, Mum.. Doctor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins SOM. “Can’t wait to start another chapter of my career at @WashUSurgery under @PaulEdWise �

