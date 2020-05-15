Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Leicester City and the Nigeria national team as a defensive midfielder
Ndidi Wilfred, and his wife, Dinma, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Ndidi took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his followers and also revealed her name.
He shared photos of him cuddling his newborn baby and another photo with his wife as they left the hospital.
He wrote;
“I’m Fortunate to know that ‘’God is gracious’’ – JAINA “
HOT NOW
- Adorable video of Davido’s daughter, Imade speaking French fluently with her mom’s sister
- Pay my school fees and stop celebrating me on social media – Wizkid’s ‘Son’ attacks him on Twitter
- Throwing it way back: The biggest baby mama drama that shook Nigeria entertainment industry (Photos)
Discussion about this post