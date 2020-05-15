Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Leicester City and the Nigeria national team as a defensive midfielder

Ndidi Wilfred, and his wife, Dinma, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Ndidi took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his followers and also revealed her name.

He shared photos of him cuddling his newborn baby and another photo with his wife as they left the hospital.

He wrote;

“ I’m Fortunate to know that ‘’God is gracious’’ – JAINA “

