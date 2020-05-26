2019 Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Ekide, otherwise known as Tacha has been called out for showing off ‘fake’ designer shoes on social media.

The reality star had shared a video of herself on Instagram unboxing some shoes that got delivered to her. One of the shoes, a YSL Opyum Heels, was wrapped in a nylon bag instead of a shoe bag.

However, a social media user claimed the particular heels she unboxed was not the authentic version and she gave copious reasons to back her claim.

The twitter user wrote ;

I’m gonna say it again… your fav does not wear designers! Zany face YSL doesn’t come with plain N50 moi moi nylon bags… they come with YSL dust bags. Tell your fav and your brekete kingdom to STOP CHASING SHADOWS Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyRolling on the floor laughing

See video below ;

I’m gonna say it again… your fav does not wear designers! 🤪 YSL doesn’t come with plain N50 moi moi nylon bags… they come with YSL dust bags. Tell your fav and your brekete kingdom to STOP CHASING SHADOWS 😂😂🤣 https://t.co/ri09gTIHpe pic.twitter.com/hojOcV3WRd — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) May 26, 2020

