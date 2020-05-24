Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi has advised young Nigerians to take care of their old parents as there are a lot of blessings attached to it and it is only the right thing to do. The revealed this in a tweet she made on Saturday afternoon.

She wrote:

“Take care of your mum and dad as best as you can. It’s the right thing to do. And there’s blessing in it.”

Take care of your mum and dad as best as you can. It's the right thing to do. And there's blessing in it. — Simi (@SympLySimi) May 23, 2020

This is coming barely a week after a Life Coach took to the same platform to advise young Nigerians not to let their old parents hoodwink them into taking care of them at old age.

He wrote:

‘You really don’t owe your parents anything — don’t let them manipulate you into feeling that they did you a favor by feeding & housing you, giving you education. You don’t owe them for this. I know this will offend some people, but 90% of African parents are entitled and toxic.’

