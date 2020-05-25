Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie in a statement on Monday has called out Teachers, who used to flog students for speaking their native language in schools.

According to Yul Edochie, teachers who used to flog students for speaking their native language and also terming it vernacular should be ashamed.

He went on to say that the white people had really messed up the brains of many Africans.

He wrote: “To think that some of our teachers flogged us back then in school for speaking our language. Calling it vernacular. Can you imagine?

You speak your own language you get flogged. All those teachers should be ashamed of themselves. Oyibo people really messed up our brains.”

See his tweet below:

To think that some of our teachers flogged us back then in school for speaking our language.

Calling it vernacular.

Can you imagine?

You speak your own language you get flogged.

All those teachers should be ashamed of themselves.

Oyibo people really messed up our brains. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) May 25, 2020

Yul Edochie’s statement has, however, spark up a debate on social media as some people don’t seem to agree with him.

HOT NOW