Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie in a statement on Monday has called out Teachers, who used to flog students for speaking their native language in schools.
According to Yul Edochie, teachers who used to flog students for speaking their native language and also terming it vernacular should be ashamed.
He went on to say that the white people had really messed up the brains of many Africans.
He wrote: “To think that some of our teachers flogged us back then in school for speaking our language. Calling it vernacular. Can you imagine?
You speak your own language you get flogged. All those teachers should be ashamed of themselves. Oyibo people really messed up our brains.”
See his tweet below:
To think that some of our teachers flogged us back then in school for speaking our language.
Calling it vernacular.
Can you imagine?
You speak your own language you get flogged.
All those teachers should be ashamed of themselves.
Oyibo people really messed up our brains.
— Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) May 25, 2020
Yul Edochie’s statement has, however, spark up a debate on social media as some people don’t seem to agree with him.
HOT NOW
- ’21 years Ago, I was raped and I gave birth to twins, Now they have grown’, Nigerian lady recounts
- Man goes viral on Social media after buying Lamborghini Urus and three 2020 Porsches for his children and mother on same day
- You rejected my contract just because they made you see me as a bad egg – Peter Okoye to Cynthia Morgan as he opens up why he left Square Records Label
Discussion about this post