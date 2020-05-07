Reality TV star, Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A has taken out time to celebrate his son, on his 7th birthday today, 7th of May. Recall that the father of two once described the birth of his son as one of the high points of his life. He also listed the day he got his recording contract as one.

Sharing a video of his son blowing out the lights on his cake on Instagram, the 32 years wrote;

“Big 7 and counting! You’re all grown Jaiden, how time flies! I remember how little you were, look how tall you are now? Happy birthday son! I love you! ❤️”

Watch Video below

