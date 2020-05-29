Beautiful Nigerian social media sensation, Adedamola Adewale, popularly known as Adeherself has revealed that Nigerian singer, Teni Apata has sent the sum of 100,000 to her mother.

The social media influencer and content creator is widely known for her hilarious videos where she switches from a deep, Yoruba accent to an Indian accent. These impeccable skills have made quite a lot of people wonder if she has Indian

roots.

In her recent video, Adeherself put her parents on the hotspot of answering questions only millennials are believed to relate to. This video made the rounds yesterday as Nigerian celebrities took to the comment section to react to the video and that includes Teni Makanaki.

Teni didn’t only laugh her lungs out in the comments sections, she sent Ade’s mom the sum of N100,000 for her role in the video.

Watch video below:

