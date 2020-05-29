Swish professional tennis star Roger Federer has been named the highest-paid male athlete in the world as he beats the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the top spot.

Federer is also the first tennis star to top Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid male athletes.

The trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are considered to be the richest footballers in the world as they fall in the second, third and fourth spot on the list.

According to the list, the difference between Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo on the list is just £1 million.

Federer also joins Tiger Woods as the only two active athletes to hit $100 million (81m) in a single year from sponsorships alone.

Below is the table

1, Roger Federer, tennis player with £86 million

2, Cristiano Ronaldo, footballer with £85 million

3. Lionel Messi with £84 million

4. Neymar of PSG with £77 million

5. LeBron James with £71 million

6. Stephen Curry with £60 million

7. Kevin Durant with £52 million

8. Tiger Woods with £50 million

9. Kirk Cousins with £49 million

10. Carson Wentz with £48 million

Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are the only players playing in Europe who are on the list, others are American footballers.

