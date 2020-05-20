Social media celebrity, Grace Ajilore is still basking in the euphoria of the arrival of her baby boy. The Vlogger took to her social media page to share a cute video of her mom holding her grandbaby and thanking her for a job well done.

Grace’s mom was saying prayers from the depth of her heart after seeing and holding her grandbaby for the first time. The new mom also said that her mom was sick when she had her baby and she dealt with postpartum for a while.

Mummy has been sick and we have only spoke through FaceTime even during my pregnancy. When the doctor gave her the all clear to see me she couldn’t wait n drove straight to my house I LOVE HER SO MUCH Postpartum has been hard without her n not having her at the hospital was even worse. She’s so in love with us that I know it really hurt her not to be there

Watch the cute video below:

My mummy seeing her grandbaby for the first time ❤️❣️🙏🏽😭😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/EwEVl38PPH — Grace Ajilore (@gwaceybaby) May 19, 2020

