Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Emenike took to social media to applaud his beautify wife Iheoma as she turns a year older today.
Emenike in an Instagram post showered his wife with lovely words that can melt the heart.
He shared a photo from their white wedding and captioned it:
“My dear wife, I want to thank you for sharing your body, life, and soul with me. All the words in all the languages that exist in this world can never express how much you mean to me and how much my beating heart loves you. Happy birthday to the most beautiful 👸 @iheomannadi ”
