A Nigerian blogger, Chychy Chukwu has cried out as she suffers from symptoms related to the deadly Coronavirus.

The Abuja based lady took to her Twitter page to express the extreme discomfort she’s experiencing as she awaits her test after her samples were taken by the NCDC officials.

She wrote:

“NCDC evacuated me yesterday to Isolation centre, National hospital. My samples have been taken hope it’s negative. But, the pain I feel is unbearable, I can’t breathe. The pain is crushing me. I want to end my life,”

Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform have sent out word of prayers to her and messages of hope as she struggles to stay alive. Despite the obvious symptoms, Chychy believes her test will come back negative and we pray her faith makes her whole.

