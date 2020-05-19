Adesua Etomi Wellington, Nollywood actress and wife to ace artiste, Banky W has charged women against competing with each as she stressed that there is enough space for every woman to shine.

The Nollywood actress in a statement said women have been limitations which they have accepted and has led to them fighting with each other.

Adesua Etomi said, “Just imagine if women didn’t play into the narrative that ‘only one woman can be ‘Queen’ at any given time’… Imagine the example we’ll be setting for the next generation of women …that there is enough space for all of us to shine!!!

They keep telling women that there’s only one seat and that we should fight eachother for it when in reality, there are several seats and a ridiculous amount of space where women can shine…wait for it… ‘AT THE SAME TIME’. They give us limitations and we accept them.”

This is one message, the duo of Mercy and Tacha need to read as well as every other person who loves to compete especially on social media.

