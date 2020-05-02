Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley has changed his lifestyle following the commencement of the Ramadan Fast, a few days ago.

Naira Marley recently told his female fans to stop sending him lewd videos because he is observing the Ramadan fast alongside other Muslim faithful across the world.

The Soapy singer in a latest update however, stressed that there’s a reason why people are the way they are as he urged his fans not to judge people without knowing their stories.

Naira Marley said, “There’s a story behind every person. There’s a reason why they are the way they are. Think about that before you judge someone.”

His statement may mean there is a reason behind his controversial lifestyle.

