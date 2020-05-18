Political critic, Reno Omokri in a recent statement has stated that tere‘s nothing like ancestral curses or generational curses.

According to Reno Omokri generational curses once existed a long time ago but has been cancelled.

He said, “There‘s nothing like ancestral curses or generational curses. Generational guilt once existed thousands of years ago, but Ezekiel 18:20 canceled it “The child will not share the guilt of the parent, nor will the parent share the guilt of the child”

However, a follower of the political critic tried to dispute his claim but Reno Omokri responded by saying, “Dear NnajiTheophilu2, You are guided by superstition, instead of Scripture. Scripture has given you liberty. But you reject liberty, with Scriptural authority. You insist, without Scriptural authority, that you are cursed. You are your own God!”

Dear @NnajiTheophilu2, You are guided by superstition, instead of Scripture. Scripture has given you liberty. But you reject liberty, with Scriptural authority. You insist, without Scriptural authority, that you are cursed. You are your own God!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/poBZIe0I9F — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 17, 2020

