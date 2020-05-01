Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement to mark the 2020 May 1st Workers Day Celebration specially dedicated this year’s #WorkersDay to “celebrating the true heroes of this season; the healthcare workers on the frontline of the battle against #COVID19,” TheInfong reports.

Sanwo-Olu noted that since the coronavirus started to ravage communities and disrupt lives, health workers “have not just been going to work daily, they have been going to war daily against this unseen enemy. I remain committed to our workers’ welfare because you are the engine-room of our economy.”

The Lagos state governor also celebrated with all workers across all sectors in the state. He said, “I celebrate your dedication and devotion to duty even in the face of a global pandemic. I salute you all as you continue to give your best in the service of our state and country.”

