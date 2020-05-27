A Ghanian man has taken to social media to reveal how he finally got over the death of his sister who died two years ago. Kobz Badu, a media personality, took to Twitter to reveal that he changed his Phone’s wallpaper from a picture of himself and his late sister, Jessica to a photo of himself alone.

We do not know the circumstances of the death but the Ghanain TV producer reveals how he has found it hard to forgive himself and be rid of guilt.

Kobz eventually gained the chutzpah to change his Wallpaper and he shared the beautiful moment with the world as he uploaded the beautiful screenshots of the old and new wallpapers.

He wrote:

”This is first time in two and a half years I’ve changed my lock screen since Jessica’s passing. This may seem minor but it was a big step for me to find the courage to do this without having any guilt.

I know Jess would want me to be happy and carry on life without any guilt.❤️“

See the beautiful photos below:





