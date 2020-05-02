The lockdown is having effect on everyone as most people are tired of staying indoor. The same can be said about Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre, who said his mom is boring, according to TheInfong report.

Tonto Dikeh shared a video of her son where he said she is boring.

See Also:“Try and extend your lock down by one month” – Tonto Dikeh advise Nigerians

The Nollywood actress reacted by saying, this is what they call “see finish”.

Tonto Dikeh said, “This is what they call “SEE FINISH” . . Now I AM BORING OOO, when he was busy sucking my breast and helping Mother Nature flattening my perfectly rounded boobs now a wall of slippers, he didn’t complain oooo. . . Painful thing is he has no clue I’m A BIG DEAL😢😢😂😂😅😅😅 @kingandre_dikeh”

Read Also: “My new boyfriend is a muslim” – Tonto Dikeh discloses after confessing that she now has a new man

King Andre is the son Tonto Dikeh had for her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

HOT NOW