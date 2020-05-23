Nollywood actress, Omotola Ekeinde has dropped some new tracks as she finally returned to music.

Omosexy as she is called by fans noted that there will be no going back this time.

She shared the news via her Instagram handle, where she wrote, “Yasss! I’m back! I feel so Alive ! 💃🏼 ~~~<<~~~~~>>~~~~~<>~~~~~~ When I told you Post Covid I’m doing ALL I’ve wanted to do some thought I was just motivating! I’m back to My Music! And this second time around No gates of Hell shall prevail.”

