Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has dragged reality TV star, Tacha and her entire fan base for stealing her Instagram quote. Kemi revealed that she used a quote made by Eric Thomas and Tacha went ahead to steal quotes without referencing the author not acknowledging Kemi.

She described the Port Harcourt first daughter as a village girl and warns her to steer clear of her as she has a lot on her that would be published soon.

In an already deleted Instagram post, Kemi wrote:

This Tacha girl sha. Still has a lot of village attributes.If you know her, tell her it’s plaguarism not to credit quotes. Is she shading me? Better not. I have a big post about her soon. I posted Eric Thomas’ quotes last night and she stole it and did not credit Eric. Tacha edit your quote.

HOT NOW