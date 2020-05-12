Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe (born 1 May 1994) better known as Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is best known for his singles “Woju”, “Mama” and “Yeba”. He went by the stage name Kiss Daniel prior to changing it in May 2018. He signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013 but left the label following a publicized contract dispute and court case. He founded the Fly Boy Inc record label in November 2017.

HERE ARE THREE THINGS YOU MAY NOT KNOW ABOUT KIZZ DANIEL

HE NEVER LEFT ABEOKUTA FOR HIS EDUCATION

Yes, Kizz Daniel’s education from Primary School to the Higher Institution took place in Abeokuta. Kizz Daniel. He attended Abeokuta Grammar School and graduated from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, in 2013, with a degree in Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology (Water Engineering).

HE RELEASED “LAYE” ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Laye, one of Kizz Daniel’s biggest Hit track helped solidify his status as indeed a great musician. What you do not know is that “LAYE” was actually released on his birthday.

In May 2015, Daniel released “Laye,” on his birthday, along with a video two weeks later which was shot in different locations in the eastern part of Africa and was directed by AJE FILMS.

HIS FORMER RECORD LABEL G- WORLDWIDE MADE A MOVE FOR HIS NAME “KIZZ DANIEL

Kizz Daniel’s split from his former record label is no news to most people. He signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013 but left the label following a publicized contract dispute and court case.

Although he won the court case, after which he changed his name from kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel, In June 2018, Kizz Daniel’s former record label G-Worldwide made a move to own the rights to the name “Kizz Daniel” and further advised the singer to desist from using the name or face legal consequences in a press release. sent out to media houses

So, there you have it, three more things you can add to your already vast knowledge about KIZZ DAniel

HOT NOW