The Queen of the Nigerian music industry, Tiwa Savage sure knows how to reinstall her place in the industry. Her beauty, poise, and class is next to none, and this time around she has released some alluring photos in celebration of the ending of Ramadan.

The African Bad Girl shared the alluring photos on her Instagram page and wished her fans a happy celebration. The sexy mum of one rocked an all-Black Ensemble and we were blown away with her style. She rocked a black Abaya and Black turban and paired it with designer sunglasses and a black bag. Tiwa Savage speaks about what it truly means to be a modern African woman definitely came through with the rich aunty vibes.

Felicitating with her Muslim fans, Tiwa wrote: ‘I know the moon was not sighted yesterday but celebrating with my Muslim friends and family in addy.

