Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage shares her views on what should be expected of a modern African woman.

Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress. Born in Isale Eko, she relocated to London at the age of 11 for her secondary education. Five years later, she began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J.Blige.

The Nigerian Super Star who just made the cover of Billboard with Mr. Eazi and Davido, took to Instagram to not only share the good news but also reveal her convictions about what it means to be a modern African woman. In her post, she revealed “A lot of people in Africa still have the idea that a woman has to be submissive, stay at home and be the wife and mother. Don’t get me wrong. Those are great morals to keep”

The beautiful mother of one also quipped “But I think the modern African woman, the modern black woman is being limited. We can do both. You can have a successful full-time job, you can be strong and vulnerable at the same time”

Without a doubt, Tiwa Savage is one African woman who has not only shattered the glass ceiling, she has trail blazed as one of the biggest Female African Musicians in her generation. She is indeed an inspiration and a voice worthy to be heard.

She shared

“A lot of people in Africa still have the idea that a woman has to be submissive, stay at home, and be the wife and mother. Don’t get me wrong. Those are great morals to keep. But I think the modern African woman, the modern black woman is being limited. We can do both. You can have a successful full-time job, you can be strong and vulnerable at the same time. That’s the message I’m trying to put across. So when you see my videos or see me on the red carpet, don’t think I’m not at home cooking for my son or helping him with homework when I’m not doing shows.”

We congratulate Tiwa Savage

HOT NOW