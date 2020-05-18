Nigerian celebrity kids Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun are set to halve their parents’ fans and keep some to themselves. Recently, the adorable toddlers have been recording their cute moments together for the world to see and of course not without an adult chaperoning them.

Singer, Tiwa Savage got the toddlers busy when Davido’s daughter, Imade visited her bestie, Jamil after having their swimming classes over the weekend. They were made to participate in the viral snack challenge where they are to not touch a bowl of candies placed in their front till Tiwa Savage gives the go-ahead.

Beautiful first daughter of Davido took to her Instagram page to ask her fans if they did well,

Watch the video below

