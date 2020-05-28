Media personality, Toolz Oniru, Better known as Toolz O and her husband Tunde Demuren are celebrating their 4th year wedding anniversary today, May 8th 2020.

The couple took to their respective social media pages to share lovely photos from their wedding day as they renew their vows to each other.

Toolz on her Instagram page wrote: ‘You’re the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life 🤣

Happy Anniversary Daddy Chairman! Love you fierce!’

Tunde Demuren on the other hand also took to his IG to declare his love for his wife, Toolz, to mark their 4th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo taken on their wedding day, Capt. Tunde Demuren wrote: “4 years don Waka/ we still dey carry go/ nobody go solo. Love you T.”

