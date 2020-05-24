Social media Platforms where you can find love: Have you ever looked at the profile of someone online and suddenly fell in love? And by love, I do not mean the billions of emotions that rush through your brain when you see the properties or flawless body people flaunt on line. What I mean by love is a strong sense of likeness which can be built into something really amazing.

Times as this when billions of people are on the internet, it has become a norm for people to meet up on social media and sparks fly leading to long term relationships and sometimes outright marriage. In light of this, we would be listing a few social media handles where you can find love.

FACEBOOK

FaceBook is universal. Facebook conveniently seats all types of people on the internet. What makes Facebook even more beautiful is the fact that it is perhaps the one social media app that successfully groups people by interests by the use of pages, groups, and more. Most internet love stories happen on Facebook than any other social media platform. So, if you truly are looking for love online, then, Facebook is your best choice.

INSTAGRAM

Instagram is an American photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Facebook, Inc. The fact that Instagram was created for the sole purpose of sharing images and videos makes it perhaps one of the best places to find love. With the use of hashtags to categorize interests, you can literally find your one true love based on a shared interest. Also, Instagram can cut through questions concerning looks and shapes. Yes, with Instagram, there is a highr=er chance of not only finding your love based on your interest but also based on looks. That’s a win-win

TWITTER

It may seem unlikely that you could find love on twitter but if you know anything about love, you would know it is usually found in strange places. Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as “tweets”

If you are into intellectuals or book smarts, then twitter definitely has your type of person. Without being biased, twitter is meant for smarts.and with a little patience, you just might find the right person for you

WHATSAPP

Most people believe that the key to a successful relationship is communication. This is what makes Whatsapp perhaps one of the surest places to grow love. Whatsapp is the best messaging platform around. Strangely, WhatsApp is not even a social media platform but it has more people on it than almost all social media platforms. So, yes, if you are big on communication, then WhatsApp would definitely the first place you should direct people to via your phone number on a social media platform

