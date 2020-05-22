In the latest tweet from Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, one can deduce that she was referring to her former husband, Adeniyi Johnson after he claimed to have not cheated on her with his new wife, Seyi Edun.

The Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson in a recent statement has finally opened up on the controversy surrounding his marriage to colleague, Seyi Edun.

“Ignorant people think I cheated on my ex-wife, Toyin Abraham, with her colleague, Seyi Edun. The truth is that Seyi even used to follow me to the lady I dated after Toyin, not know that she (Seyi) would end up being my wife,”

There were claims in some quarters that the Actor ended his marriage with Toyin Abraham to be with Seyi Edun.

However, Adeniyi Johnson has denied claims he cheated on Toyin Abraham.

Meanwhile, Toyin Abraham who has also moved on with her life and got married to another actor and they are now been blessed with a child took to popular social network, Twitter to make a tweet which is maybe a shade at her ex husband, Adeniyi Johnson.

In the tweet, Toyin Abraham said that when one focuses on the bad events in one’s life you miss the joy of beautiful moment 🤔

