Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has joined millions of Nigerians to react to the sad event that saw a 17-year-old girl named Tina murdered in cold blood by some trigger happy police in Iyana Oworo area of Lagos.

The mother of one in her statement on Instagram questioned why policemen who are supposed to be protectors of lives are the one taking lives.

She also promised to support Tina’s parent in her own little way.

She wrote on Instagram:

“What do we call it when policemen who are supposed to be protectors of lives are the one taking lives? My hearts are with the parents of Tina and I am committed to supporting them in my own little way. I am impressed with the swift response on arresting the erring cops but please let it not end there. Police as an institution must show that it will no longer condone this act of lawlessness. Nigerians must feel safe within Nigeria.”

