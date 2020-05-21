Award-winning actress Toyin Abraham has shared throwback photo of herself on her social media that has got most of her fans talking
The mother of one who looked very small in the picture caught so many people’s attention with her innocent face.
Lots of people think the 35 year old’s face did not change at all while others thanked God on her behalf because the think she has really changed.
See some comments below;
”This pix is exam GCE own or neco”
“Lol…boil or pimples on dat forehead”
“Ori yii naa nii afi bi agbon badagry”
“Mummy Ire,the beauty no be today”
“Your face did not even change at all”
“That time wey mummy ire dey saint annes for molete”
“And some ppl will see u like ds den, they will not know u are a total omo ologo”
“The look is still there.”
“Na u be this… I faint”
