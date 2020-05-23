Hana Kimura, a performer with Japanese promotion Stardom and a cast member of Netflix show Terrace House, has passed away. This is according to a statement released by Wrestling organization – Stardom, on Friday, May 22.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” Stardom, tweeted Friday night. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends,” the statement adds.

Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

The cause of Kimura’s death is unknown at the time of filing this report. Her most recent social media update showed the wrestler with her cat, alongside a caption reading “Goodbye.”

In another recent post, Kimura wrote:

“Around 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. ‘Die, you’re disgusting, disappear’ – until now, I’ve been the one thinking these things the most. Thank you mom for giving birth to me. It was a life of wanting to be loved.”

Before her death, Kimura was tipped to get to the very top in her budding career.

HOT NOW