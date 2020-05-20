A Chinese man has been reunited with his parents 32 years after he was snatched from them as a toddler.

Mao Yin was a toddler when he was abducted from a hotel in the Chinese city of Xi’an and sold to a childless couple in a neighboring province.

After the boy was taken, the parents dedicated their lives to finding him, with his biological mother Li Jingzhi posting more than 100,000 flyers around 10 provinces and appearing on television shows to ask for help on finding her son.

In late April, Xi’an police received a tip about a man who had bought a baby in the 1980s, according to news agency Xinhua.

Investigators used facial recognition technology to analyze an old photo of Mao as a boy and came up with a simulated image of what he might look like today. They compared the photo to the ones in a national database and were able to track down a man living in the city of Mianyang and going by the name of Gu Ningning.

A DNA test proved Gu was actually Mao who had been kidnapped all those years ago.

Police later revealed that a childless couple had paid the equivalent of $840 in today’s money for Mao at the time of his kidnapping.

On Monday, the family broke down in tears embracing each other after finally being brought together at a news conference held by the Xi’an police.

Watch the emotional moment below;

