As the United States continues its advance toward 100,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump and member of his administration are reacting to the increasing figures being released and as several states in the US begin to ease into partial lockdown, President Trump seems to be concerned about the aspect os socio-economic life that is being allowed to operate.

On Friday, true to the Character of President Trump, he took the side of religious leaders against governors who are slow in reopening places worship. He ordered Governors to open places of worship, churches, and mosques.

According to him, “Today I am identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogue, and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services,” President’s trump argues that as long as some Governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as basic essentials, then worship places must be included.

Trump said “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right.” Consequently, knowing that his order would draw fire, he quipped “If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call.”

However, it must be understood that Trump has no clear authority to order Governors to reopen anything.

