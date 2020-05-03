As everyone anticipates the lockdown eas set for Tomorrow, Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has warned her fans not to be too hasty in dashing out as the Coronavirus numbers keep surging in the country.

According to the brown-skinned actress, She’ll rather stay at home than go out. She also advised her fans to stay at home as well as the disease might spread if everyone go out.

She wrote:

“Honestly fam..I haven’t been able to figure out,how to approach the easing of this lockdown, In as much as we have legit reasons to run out, I would rather stay home except absolutely necessary.. I would advise yall do same considering the obvious situation…Look out for yourselves laslas…. if u must go out,wear a mask, practice social distancing still till further notice🙏Fyi..I have a mask in every car so chill😁

