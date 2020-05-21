Twitter is rolling out a new feature that allows you to give ‘reply’ access to whoever you want in your thread. The feature is currently available to “a limited group of people globally” with up to three different new reply options to choose from .

As the company explains in a blog post, before you tweet, you’ll be able to choose from three options for who can reply: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.

This new development as believed by many is to curb harassment on the micro blogging platform but users are a bit coy about it as they feel the ‘Quote Tweet (RQT) does more harm than the reply button.

Tweets with the latter two limitations will be labeled as such, and the reply icon will be grayed out and inactive so people know they have been restricting from replying. Regardless of which setting you apply to your tweet, everyone is still able to view, retweet, quote tweet, and like it except your account is protected.



Twitter explains some of the inspiration behind this new feature in a blog post:

Being able to participate and understand what’s happening is key for useful public conversation. So, we’re exploring how we can improve these settings to give people more opportunities to weigh in while still giving people control over the conversations they start.

As of now, the ability to limit replies is only available to a “limited group of people globally,” but everyone will be able to see when someone chooses to restrict replies to their tweet.

