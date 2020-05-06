According to the latest report, the UEFA chiefs are set to have the Champions League return on August 8, 2020 after it was suspended, following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has disrupted the a lot of sporting competition including football since February with some second round matches yet to be concluded.

The latest report has made it known that remaining UEFA second round fixtures will be played on August 8 and 9 while the quarter-final will be played the from August 11 to 15.

🚨 BREAKING: UEFA are planning to play the Champions League on the 8th and 9th of August. • Quarter-finals will be played from 11th to 15th August. • The semi-finals from 18th to 22nd August. • The final will be scheduled on August 29 in Istanbul. That's the plan. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bMX1oJwexm — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 6, 2020

This is good news for the world of footballs and fans around the world.

In another report, the German Bundesliga is set to commence next week while the Spanish La Liga is also prepping up to resume the season.

