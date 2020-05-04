Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has dropped another of his numerous nuggets as he advised unmarried men to date a woman they can share their heart with and not only their money.

Reno made this Known on his Twitter account as he advises men to be stingy with their money until marriage.

He said,

“Dear men,

“You need a woman you can share your heart with, not one you can only share your money with. Until you get married, be stingy with money and be generous with affection. The woman that stays under those circumstances, is the woman for you.”

Reno Omokri’s statement is likely to spark off controversies on social media as some see it as the duty of men to spend on their women even if they are yet to be married.

What is your take on this ???

HOT NOW