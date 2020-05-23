Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim’s patience has finally paid off as reports have it that she’s in a new relationship with real estate mogul, Sijibomi Ogundele popularly known as Sujimotos.

The actress shared lovely photos on her Instagram that hinted that she’s in love with the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Sujimoto Construction.



39-year-old Sijibomi Ogundele is known to be one of the youngest Nigerian billionaires, this is a massive upgrade for the Ghanaian actress who is still teasing her fans with the news.

She promised to hide him but the curiosity of her fans made her spill some beans and she is set to reveal his identity on her Instagram page in coming days. Everyone knows Juliet is a lover girl and we’re in for a long ride with this as reports have it that Sujimotos knows how to take care of his women.



In a 2year old publication obtained from withinnigeria, Sujimotos revealed plans to gift his future wife a Rolls Royce Sweptail which is the most expensive car ever built at a cost of nearly $13 million and Banana Island mansion. So we hope Juliet becomes the lucky wife. Check out the beauty below:

