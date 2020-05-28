The United States Pres. Donald Trump has requested an expedited investigation into the death of African American, George Floyd, who died after a police officer pinned him to the ground.

Donald Trump made this known via Twitter where he wrote, “At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

George Floyd died after pleading that he couldn’t breathe while a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck.

Following his death, four Minneapolis officers were fired.

HOT NOW