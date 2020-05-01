Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt message to her daughter, Gigi who would have turned 14 today.

In her posthumous birthday message to her late daughter, Vanessa disclosed that she misses her smile, hugs and giggles. She added that her daughter will be part of her soul forever.

Vanessa wrote;

Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!

Gianna and her father, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, died alongside 7 others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles on January 26. The pair are survived by Vanessa and Kobe’s three other daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, nine months.

Gigi was a great basketball player with dreams of playing in the WNBA along with her Mamba Academy teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.

