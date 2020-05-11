“Living In Bondage” actress, Chizoba Bosah is dead.

According to reports, the late actress died on May 10 after a long time battle with diabetes, stroke, and high blood pressure.

Reports have it that sources close to her claimed that her health had deteriorated following her battle with health issues.

Bosah’s acting credits go as far back as the classic Nollywood film, “Living In Bondage” and her Igbo comedy series- ‘Kanyi Si Ebi’ was a major contributor to the start of Igbo Channel on DSTV.

Bosah is also known for her role as Aunty Atinuke in popular Tv drama, Tinsel. The late actress was married to husband, Sam Boye for about 15 years, and they jointly operated a company called Purple Pictures.

Asides acting Bosah was also a producer and presenter. She was 52.

