Veteran Nigerian actress, Victoria Inyama shares her chilling and disturbing encounter in the hands of ex-husband, Godwin Okri, during their messy divorce.

The actress made this known during an Instagram live chat with Malin Anderson, a UK based mental health advocate.

“He would tell me ‘I know a lot of people in prison, my clients that owe me a lot of favor because they didn’t do long term and I’ll just waste you and nothing is going to happen.’ At that point I just told him that I’m ready to die, I’m not coming back to you, he said alright, we will see about that,” she said.

Inyama went on to narrate the harrowing experience she encountered with him at the peak of their messy separation.

“He would bring his girlfriends to my house to drop off the kids and one day I said can we just go for a divorce and he said you can’t divorce me, I owe you, you are my property, divorce me? I said you’ve moved on, you are living with another woman in your house, he said ‘so? you are not in my house anymore, there has to be a woman in my house’ and I requested a divorce.

”He went on to say ‘first of all you cant divorce me and second of all, which man is going to want a woman with three kids? Oh, you think its because you’ve gone to the university that you think you are now intelligent? You are not intelligent,” she said.

Inyama went on to talk about the various times she had to confront her ex-husband over the way he was treating their children whenever they visited his house

From the feeding her son with food he was allergic, dislocating the arms of her daughter to issuing for her arrest in the presence of their kids, Inyama couldn’t hold back tears as she narrated how her ex-husband maltreated them.