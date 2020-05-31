Nigeria’s apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria CBN in the latest statement on Sunday has come out to debunk videos and pictures of purported circulation of the N2,000:00 and N5,000:00 banknotes.

The CBN in its statement declared such reports are false and fake as it urges members of the public to report anyone in possession of such notes.

It wrote in a tweet via its official handle,

“Videos and pictures of purported circulation of N2,000:00 and N5,000:00 banknotes are false and fake. Members of the public are advised to disregard such falsehood and to report anyone found in possession of such banknotes to the law enforcement agencies.”

Back in January this year, some videos and pictures circulated on the social media showing pictures of N2,000 and N5,000 naira notes.

