The West Africa Examination Council WAEC in Nigeria, an exam body in charge of the Senior School Certificate Examination SSCE has debunked the timetable that has gone viral on the internet about the exam starting in July.

WAEC Nigeria in it statement disclosed that the timetable being circulated is a photoshopped copy of the one used for the conduct of a previous Private Candidates’ examination as it urged members of the public to disregard it.

Read Also: FG postpones 2020 WAEC and NECO exams indefinitely, encourages online education

Below is the tweet,

The timetable is a photoshopped copy of the one used for the conduct of a previous Private Candidates’ examination. Please, disregard. https://t.co/VmrSgaYPL0 — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) May 2, 2020

Owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic all schools across Nigeria have been shut until further notice.

Also WAEC has suspended examinations for now.

States across the federation have encouraged online education as well as teaching via the mass media pending the time schools will resume to normal activities.

HOT NOW