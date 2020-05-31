Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has joined the numerous voices calling for justices over atrocities that has befallen 3 girls namely, Tina, Uwa and Jennifer.

Rita Dominic in a statement via her Instagram handle said enough is not being done to check police brutality and rape.

She said, “There is nothing that these 3 GIRLS have done to deserve the atrocities that has befallen them. Tina was killed by a policeman whose job was to protect her. She was 16years old Uwa a university student went to a church to read and she was raped and murdered. She was only 22 years old. Jennifer was raped by 11 men. She is just 12 years old. 12 years old for goodness sake! What are we doing wrong that boys and men think that it is ok to continue violating girls and women in this manner? Let me tell you what. We are not punishing the men who commit these atrocities in this country. We are not doing enough to hold RAPISTS accountable. We are not doing enough to check POLICE BRUTALITY. We demand justice for these young girls! Our government and our justice system must respond to these matters PROMPTLY. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

