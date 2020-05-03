Clarence Peters, Nigerian music director and producer, has been detained by the Lagos state police command in connection to the death of dancer and video vixen, Love Divine, also know as Kodak.

On Thursday, April 30th, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the demise of Kodak. Reports had it that she was electrocuted while charging her phone at Clarence’s apartment in Omole estate, Lagos state.

Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the state police command in a chat with LIB, confirmed that Clarence has been detained and is being questionned as the police is investigating for murder. He said since the incident happened in Clarence’s apartment, himself and some others who were present at the time of the unfortunate incident, have been invited. ”Yes it is true, he is in our custody answering some questions. We are investigating the circumstances that led to her death so definitely there are questions investigators will need to find out and he is one of those that need to answer some of those questions; that is why he has been invited and some few others who were there.” Bala said

When asked if they will be detained beyond today, he responded

‘They are detained. It is full fledged investigation. It is a murder charge. We are probably looking at murder. We are not concluding at this stage. If she died of electrocution according to reports, it is left for us to find out. Was she actually electrocuted? What went wrong? Autopsy will also show” he said

HOT NOW