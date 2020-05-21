Lagos state commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said they will be concentrating on people with severe cases of coronavirus.

According to The Nation, the commissioner who said patients with mild symptoms will be managed at home explained that this decision was because the containment phase has been exceeded. Abayomi went on to note that Lagos is now at the active community transmission stage.

He added that they will intensify home treatment for Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms, as isolation centers are running out of bed spaces following increased cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Abayomi said;

“We have exceeded the containment phase now. We are at the active community transmission stage.

“We will be concentrating on people with severe cases and isolating them while mild cases will be managed at home. Our attention is shifting to community-based isolation.”

It's important for the public to know that they are to confirm their #COVID19 status if they are unwell. What we mean to #flattenthecurve is that, we want to spread out the speed at which the virus is spreading in the community. #ShopTalkHealth@A_Adefarasin @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/w5eT8LGAqa — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 20, 2020

