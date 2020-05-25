Nigerian bank, Sterling Bank is the first entity that has shown interest in Cynthia Morgan following her outcry on social media.

Sterling Bank disclosed via its social media handle that it followed Cynthia Morgan’s story and believes she has a bright future ahead.

The bank wrote on Twitter, “Hey Cynthia Morgan, we have followed your story and believe there is a bright future ahead of you. We would like to work with you on our ONE BANK campaign. Please get in touch by DM.”

Hey Cynthia Morgan, we have followed your story and believe there is a bright future ahead of you. We would like to work with you on our ONE BANK campaign. Please get in touch by DM.@MadrinaFire pic.twitter.com/pXcIL2Z9Vi — Sterling Bank Plc (@Sterling_Bankng) May 25, 2020

Apart from Sterling Bank, Davido has also offered to help her get back on her feet as he told her to give him a call.

