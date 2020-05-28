Earlier today, May 28, 2020, stories about killings in Southern Kaduna saturated newspaper front pages and made countless mass media headlines.
Bankole Wellington has now taken to his official page on Twitter to react to the sad news.
According to him, he’s worried how blacks are so quick to complain about racism in America yet back home where they share same skin colour, kill each other.
In his Twitter thread, Banky W called on Nigerians to act in their individual capacities towards making Nigeria a better place.
Refer to his tweets below;
