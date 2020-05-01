Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has expressed her desire to work together with prolific actress and movie producer Omoni Oboli after seeing her latest work “Love is war”.

The young actress after seeing the producer’s latest movie could not hide her admiration and openly requested to work together. The prolific producer on her part accepted to work with the budding actress immediately after the lockdown.

Omoni Oboli’s latest movie, Love is War premiered on Netflix on 29th April 2020. The movie which features revered Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo is currently number one on Netflix Nigeria.

Omoni Oboli since her first Nollywood movie role in the movie “Bitter encounter” in 1996, has gone on to become one of Nigeria’s most prolific scriptwriters, producer and actress.

She has several screenplays to her credit, including her film Wives On Strike as well as The Rivals, a movie she co-produced with her friend and won the prize for Best International Drama at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival.

