Musa Yar’Adua, a son of the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua on Tuesday 5th of May made prayers for his late father.

Musa, who looked like the younger version of the late President stated that the family missed their father.

He wrote on Twitter,

A prayer for my late father. We miss you: Rabbana-ghfir lana dhunuubana wa israfana fi amrina wa thabbit aqdamana wansurna ‘alal qawmil kafireen Our Lord! Not for naught Hast Thou created (all) this! Glory to Thee! Give us salvation from the penalty of the Fire [3:191]

Rabbana innana sami’na munadiyany-yunadi lil-imani an aminu bi Rabbikum fa’aamanna. Our Lord! Forgive us our sins, blot out from us our iniquities, and take to Thyself our souls in the company of the righteous [3:193]

Today makes it a decade following the demise of former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua.

